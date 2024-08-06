Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 6th (AAPL, ADUS, AESI, AGM, ALHC, AMR, ANAB, ARCT, BCRX, BMRN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 6th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $273.00 target price on the stock.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock.
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) target price on the stock.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.96) target price on the stock.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on the stock.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.
FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the stock.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.
Rotork (LON:ROR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Renewi (LON:RWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.07) price target on the stock.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $4.40 price target on the stock.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Aegis. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
