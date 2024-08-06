ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,290. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $11,502,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 6,624.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 373,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

