Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.21 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $161.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.36 or 0.00032381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00566139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00104073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00265177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067207 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,227,231 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

