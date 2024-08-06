Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.01 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,479.41 or 0.04375479 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $298.17 billion and $25.01 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,259,133 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

