EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of EDRY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 11,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

