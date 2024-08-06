Euronav (CMBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronav Price Performance

NYSE CMBT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,446. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.06. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

