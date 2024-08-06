EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 2,644,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

