EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 1,398,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,127. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

