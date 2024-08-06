EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 357.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 523,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,183. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

