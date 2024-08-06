EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 318,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,765. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

