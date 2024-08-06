EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

