EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.65. 3,466,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,887. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

