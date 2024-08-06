EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,098 Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 209.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,522 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Strive 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,585. Strive 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $511.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Strive 500 ETF Company Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

