EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,637,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,725,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

