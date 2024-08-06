EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 381,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,919. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

