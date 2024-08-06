EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,378. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 580.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

