Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.64

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 131309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

