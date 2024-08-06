Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 6,324,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

