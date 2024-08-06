Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,865. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

