Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 2,455,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

