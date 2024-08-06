Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.29, but opened at $112.86. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 34,181 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

