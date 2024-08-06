FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FDX traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,218. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

