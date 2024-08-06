Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.89

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89 and traded as low as C$7.98. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.19 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The business had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.