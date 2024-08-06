Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Issues Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 3.6 %

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

