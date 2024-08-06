Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 1,180,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,471. The company has a market cap of $907.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

