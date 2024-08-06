Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.05. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 171,984 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferroglobe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.