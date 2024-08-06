Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.05. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 171,984 shares trading hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.
Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
