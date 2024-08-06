First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 237,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.93. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,088 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

