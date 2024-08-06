First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,650 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13,903.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

VICI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,157. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

