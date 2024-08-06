First Hawaiian Bank Buys 276 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $144.83. 459,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

