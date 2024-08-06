First Hawaiian Bank Has $281,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.03. 9,048,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.