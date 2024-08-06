First Hawaiian Bank Has $379,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 136,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 183,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 26,496,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,609. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.