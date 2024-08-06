First Hawaiian Bank Invests $394,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 683.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 342,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,836. The company has a market cap of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

