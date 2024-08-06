First Hawaiian Bank Invests $901,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. The company had a trading volume of 321,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.