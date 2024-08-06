First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

