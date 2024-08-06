First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,091 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,468,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

