First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 694,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

