First Hawaiian Bank Sells 10,038 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.09% of MRC Global worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 612,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,151. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

