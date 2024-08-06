First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,161 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.57.

Shares of TDY traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $410.58. 115,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,559. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

