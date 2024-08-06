First Hawaiian Bank Sells 137 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.55. 1,370,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

