First Hawaiian Bank Sells 33 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,399.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 6.0 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $94.69 on Tuesday, hitting $1,676.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,481.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,337.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,676.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

