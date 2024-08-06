First Hawaiian Bank Sells 39 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RACE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,332. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.05 and a 200 day moving average of $410.69. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

