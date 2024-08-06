First Hawaiian Bank Takes $473,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 89,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.