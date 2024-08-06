First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 675,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,464. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

