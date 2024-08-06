Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flagshp Cmty Re
