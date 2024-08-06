Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $69.28. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 156 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
