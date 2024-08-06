Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56 to $0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.13 to $2.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

