Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 6,713 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 32,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

