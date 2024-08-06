Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 72 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.88. 4,669,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

