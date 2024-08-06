Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,488,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

