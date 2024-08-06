Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $278,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

